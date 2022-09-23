A road in Lichfield will be closed for a series of overnight periods as part of HS2 works.

A stretch of Cappers Lane past the A38 junction will be shut from 9pm to 5am for five nights starting on 26th September.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said:

“We will be undertaking improvements to the existing Cappers Lane main works access, improving visibility and safety.” HS2 Ltd spokesperson

Diversions will be in place along Austin Cote Lane, Ryknild Street, Tamworth Road and Lichfield Road.