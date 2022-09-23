A series of performers will appear at venues in the city as part of the Lichfield Chamber Music Festival.

The event will kick off on 29th September with a performance by horn player Ben Goldscheider, violinist Callum Smart and pianist Richard Uttley at The Hub at St Mary’s.

The following day will see harpist Imogen Garnett appear at Wade Street Church, while The Hub will host the piano talents of Leon McCawley.

On 1st October there will be performances by The Mithras Trio and The Marian Concert, while 2nd October features appearances from Meera Maharaja and Dominic Degavino, Zuefei Yang and Henry Cash.

Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Festival website.