People in Lichfield are being given the chance to make a will and support a local charity.

St Giles Hospice and city-based Davisons Law have teamed up for Make Your Will Month.

Throughout October, the solicitors have offered their time and expertise free of charge to provide appointments for anyone to make or amend their will at a reduced cost, in return for a suggested donation to the Whittington-based charity.

Sally Redmond, from St Giles Hospice, said:

“Make Your Will Month is an ideal opportunity to make or update your existing will, whilst supporting the future of St Giles Hospice. “Writing a will ensures that your family know what your wishes are, about your plans for your belongings and about funeral arrangements if you choose to include them. It can spare your loved ones from having to make important or complicated decisions at a distressing time. “We’re hugely grateful to the local solicitors offering their time free of charge to support St Giles, and all the money raised from the donations will go towards providing vital care and support to our patients and their families. “Appointments are limited and are on a first come, first served basis, so please get in touch soon to make sure you don’t miss out.” Sally Redmond, St Giles Hospice

People can book an appointment with participating solicitors online and mention ‘St Giles Hospice Make Your Will Month’.

Suggested donations are £100 for a single will or £150 for a mirror will.