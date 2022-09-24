New support to help businesses with their energy bills has been welcomed by Staffordshire County Council chiefs.

Firms will benefit from a period of support from a scheme similar to that being rolled out for residential customers.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills at the county council, said the funding would be a boost to businesses across Staffordshire.

“We welcome the announcement by the Government to ensure all businesses have fixed energy prices until April. “This gives them more certainty and confidence to continue operating over the autumn and winter months while the Government develops longer-term solutions.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White said he hoped local initiatives to boost enterprise would work hand-in-hand with the energy support.