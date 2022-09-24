Lichfield City saw their interest in the FA Vase ended after a disappointing defeat at Worcester City.

A first half goal from Sean Brain was the difference between the two Midland Football Premier League sides.

Visiting keeper James Beeson was forced to push an early effort over the bar before Worcester went close again when a free header somehow failed to find the net.

Lichfield were struggling to get into their rhythm and found themselves behind after Brain tucked the ball home following a goalmouth scramble on 34 minutes.

Things almost got worse, but Beeson was on hand to deny a one-on-one chance and prevent Worcester doubling their advantage.

The visitors suffered another blow when skipper Kyle Patterson was forced off with an injury before the break – and they then saw the bar come to the rescue as the hosts again looked dangerous.

Boss Ivor Green rang the changes at half time as he looked to find a way back into the game with Luke Keen and Ethan Muckley entering the fray.

Scott Goodby sent a volley over the bar as Lichfield looked to gain a foothold before Muckley also sent one over after a cross from Keen.

The visitors thought they’d found the leveller when Joe Haines netted after Worcester’s keeper Adam Harrison had made a great save to deny Cameron Dunn, but the assistant referee’s flag denied him.