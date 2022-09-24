The Lichfield Storytellers will welcome an author and environmentalist for an event next month.

The World Tree by Lisa Schneidau will be held at Martin Heath Hall on 11th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Lisa brings us a tangle of Norse myth, Irish legend and English folktale, where you can hear the latest about our tree pandemic, learn some juicy reptilian insults and discover what happened after the world really did end.” Lichfield Storytellers spokesperson

Tickets can be booked online.