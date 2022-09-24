A new area manager has been appointed by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Nick Jones will oversee aspects such as performance, IT and risk planning within the Strategic Intelligence Department.

He becomes the third area manager following the previous appointments of Ian Read and James Bywater, who are responsible for prevent and protect and response respectively.

The 41-year-old began his career as a firefighter with Cleveland Fire Brigade in 2007, before going on to become an implementation liaison officer with the National Fire Chief Council (NFCC).

“I’m delighted to be starting my work with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. “I’ve been fortunate to work with multiple services in my role with the NFCC, giving me an understanding of the needs of different organisations. “It is important that I can utilise these experiences moving forward and integrate with people in different departments here in Staffordshire. “As with all my colleagues, I want to work in close liaison with my fellow area managers, who have already done a fantastic job in developing their own areas, so hopefully I can learn from them too.” Nick Jones, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Nick has also previously worked as part of Operation Florian, a charity which provides training and resources to fire services in developing countries.

In 2016 he travelled to Zimbabwe to deliver training programmes to crews in the capital Harare.