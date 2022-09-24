Organisations are being invited to apply for funding for infrastructure projects across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council has launched a bidding round for the funding from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The money has come from builders behind new developments in the region.

The funding pot is £1.4million and local organisations are asked to submit an expression of interest form which contains details of the scoring criteria, against which all bids for strategic CIL funding will be assessed.

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth and development, said:

“The Community Infrastructure Levy is an important instrument for providing new community assets, needed when development happens in our district. “We hope to receive applications from organisations looking to fund their infrastructure projects to improve the lives of people living locally.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Applications will only be considered from projects that deliver infrastructure needs identified in the district council’s Infrastructure Funding Statement and address requirements articulated within the Infrastructure Delivery Plan.

For full details of the Community Infrastructure Levy, and how to bid click here. Expressions of interest for strategic CIL funding must be submitted by 5pm on 7th November.

A previous round of funding saw £600,000 given to efforts to build a new community centre, while £260,000 went to the Lichfield Canal restoration project.