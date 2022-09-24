Chasetown took a step closer to Wembley after an FA Trophy win on penalties at Boldmere St Michaels.

The Scholars were on the front foot from the off and laid siege on the home goal in the opening stages.

It was no surprise when Chasetown took the lead as Jack Langston forced a hurried clearance and Joey Butlin looped a volley back over keeper Matt Sargeant and into the net.

The visitors looked likely to add to their tally without really troubling Sargeant before the game became a midfield scrap with limited goalmouth action.

Sargeant then made a top save to his right to deny right back Oli Hayward.

Midfields and defences were also on top after the break, before a snap effort in the 65th minute from Jack Langston saw Sargeant scurrying to his left as the shot zipped wide.

With 15 minutes left, the hosts were level when Ryan Shaw picked up the ball in acres of space and fed substitute Kyle Byrne who had the easiest of finishes beyond Curtis Pond.

Chasetown substitute Jack Edwards bent a free kick narrowly over the crossbar as they looked to restore their advantage.

But with the scores level, the game went to penalties. Kris Taylor and Oli Hayward converted their spot kicks for 2-2, with Boldmere’s Robert Thompson Brown missing the Mikes’ third.

Edwards and skipper Danny O’Callaghan kept Chasetown in front at 4-3 before substitute Ben Lund calmly sealed a 5-4 victory.