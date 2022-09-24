Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being asked to remain vigilant after reports of a new mobile phone scam.

Staffordshire Police say people are receiving calls from individuals claiming to be a sergeant needing to speak to them about a fraud they are a victim of.

A spokesperson said:

“The caller will then be asked to provide bank details or transfer money in-order to be safeguarded from theft. “Recent trends also suggest scammers are targeting victims by sending SMS and text messages. “Staffordshire Police would like to reiterate that members of the public will never be asked by officers to provide bank details or transfer funds over the phone. “If you receive a call like this, you are advised to hang-up and contact the relevant neighbourhood policing team which the caller is stating to be working in. “If you have access to another mobile device, consider using this to call Action Fraud, as some scammers may have a method of staying on the line.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

People receiving such calls can contact police on 101 and report it online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.