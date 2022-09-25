A housing association is giving people in Lichfield and Burntwood advice on ensuring their outdoor spaces are ready to support wildlife this winter.

Bromford has urged residents to play their part in supporting animals as they prepare to go into hibernation.

Tips include leaving out items such as seeds and fruit, as well as dog or cat food to help hedgehogs boost their fat reserves ahead of winter.

Others advice includes letting sections of gardens grow wild, creating a compost heap to become a home for insects and cutting back on chemical sprays that can poison bugs that feed on certain plants.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said: