A housing association is giving people in Lichfield and Burntwood advice on ensuring their outdoor spaces are ready to support wildlife this winter.
Bromford has urged residents to play their part in supporting animals as they prepare to go into hibernation.
Tips include leaving out items such as seeds and fruit, as well as dog or cat food to help hedgehogs boost their fat reserves ahead of winter.
Others advice includes letting sections of gardens grow wild, creating a compost heap to become a home for insects and cutting back on chemical sprays that can poison bugs that feed on certain plants.
Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:
“As summer is coming to an end and the dark nights are beginning to draw closer, much of our local wildlife is preparing for hibernation. A variety of UK species start hibernating in October and November, so until then there’s lots we can do to help.
“We hope that sharing these tips will allow homeowners to provide safer and more welcoming environments for the wildlife in their area.”Catherine Jarrett, Bromford
Our volunteers moderated 1185 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.