Jazz performer Jessica di Giudici and her band will be celebrating icons of the genre at a show in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Women of Jazz and Blues on 9th October.

Inspired by the golden age of jazz, Jessica will honour the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and Julie London.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Jess’ fabulous vocals really evoke the true spirit of jazz and blues. “Sung from the heart this is a classy and sassy night out.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £18 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.