Man of the match Kian Carter converted a try with the last kick of the game to earn Burntwood a share of the spoils for the second week running on their travels.

Josh Canning’s side scored first in the contest at Clee Hill, but then had to show great spirit in coming from a 26-12 deficit after 50 minutes to level the scores.

With several regulars unavailable, it was a chance for players from the club’s mini and youth production line to step up and they all did so at a venue which has not proved to be a very happy hunting ground in recent seasons.

Carter showed his defensive qualities in the opening five minutes prior to making a break on six minutes to set Sion Edwards racing towards the left corner. A long pass out right saw Hal Gozukucuk offload in contact to Luke Rookyard who crossed for a try converted by Carter.

Edwards then suffered a hand injury and Jack Robinson-Parr came on to make his first team debut, slotting into outside half with Ben Holt moving to the inside centre berth.

The hosts levelled the scores following a series of penalties awarded to them. Their choice to opt for a scrum five metres out proved fruitful with a converted try near the posts.

Carter was wide with a penalty attempt after a threatening run by Rookyard on 23 minutes, before Clee Hill took the lead four minutes later as they turned over line out possession to score wide right for an unconverted try.

Burntwood fell further behind five minutes later despite being in their opponents’ 22. A loose ball was fly-hacked downfield which resulted in a penalty try award and a yellow card for Alfie Dewsbury for obstructing a player in the act of scoring.

Promising runs by Robinson-Parr and Carter enabled the visitors to boss the ten minutes up to the break and they narrowed the gap with an unconverted try by Gozukucuk after Jack Johnson had gone close to leave the score 19-12 against at the turnaround.

Burntwood began the second half on the attack, prompted by runs from James Kennedy and Rookyard with no reward before Clee Hill extended their lead by rumbling infield from a line out for a converted try on 50 minutes.

An instant reply saw Gozukucuk the provider again to put Carter in for an unconverted try wide out on the left.

The visitors remained on top for the next 20 minutes, helped by infringements from the home side which eventually resulted in a yellow card on 67 minutes. Ben Holt found good distance from kicks to touch, one of which allowed Rookyard to burst away from a line out and shrug off would-be tacklers for a try by the posts converted by Carter to narrow the gap to two points.

With injury time being played, Burntwood tried to run the ball from deep in their own 22 only to turn over possession and allow Clee Hill in for a try, but crucially the conversion was missed.

With play in the 87th minute, a penalty awarded for a high tackle allowed Holt to kick for the left corner. A series of forward drives was finished off by Gozukucuk forcing his way over midway out to the left – and Carter brought the biggest cheer of the day from the travelling support with the successful conversion.

The result left Clee Hill as the only undefeated side in the league.

After three of their opening four games away from home, Burntwood welcome Cleobury Mortimer to The Sportsway this weekend.