A protest group says charges against activists involved in protests at a Shenstone factory have been dropped.
Five people had been due to appear in court after being charged in August with criminal damage and aggregated trespass following an incident at the UAV Engines site in July.
But Palestine Action said the charges were dropped ahead of a plea hearing scheduled to take place on Friday (23rd September).
A spokesperson said:
“Five activists have walked free – due to an ‘unrealistic chance of conviction’ their charges were dropped.”Palestine Action spokesperson
