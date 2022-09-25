Progress on changes to improve the way calls to police and fire services are dealt with will be outlined at a meeting next week.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will present an update on his Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan tomorrow (26th September).

A meeting of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel will hear updates on work to recruit additional staff into the force contact centre and a new triage system to improve prioritisation in a bid to take pressure off the 101 service.

The commissioner will also provide information on the new local policing model introduced in June and ways in which fire crews can be used to assist in areas such as health.

Commissioner Adams said:

“These strategic plans have been in place for nearly a year now, and I will be updating the panel on the significant work underway by Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to deliver the priorities they identify. “The plans are designed to make a real difference to the lives of everyone who lives, works or visits Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “They detail how the services work with health, councils, the wider criminal justice system and community groups to reduce the number of victims of crime and anti-social behaviour, reduce casualties on our roads, and prevent people suffering due to fire or the actions of others.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The meeting will be streamed online from 10am tomorrow. More details are available online.