Lichfield District Council must debate the impact of a report into Staffordshire Police, the leader of the Labour opposition group has said.

The Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services review said the force was “inadequate” in its ability to respond to the public, investigate crime and manage offenders and suspects.

It also said that Staffordshire Police required improvement in other areas, while rating it as adequate in the ability to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said he would be raising the impact of the findings at a meeting of the local authority.

“The report gave two ‘causes of concern’ – one about call handling and the other in the way it carries out investigations. “These affect the district council’s community safety plan and must be considered by the council.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Norman said that the main issue was understaffing and the lack of resources.

“I doubt that there is a single councillor who has not had complaints from residents about call handling by the police. “The report confirms this as it says ‘calls are not always responded to in a timely way’.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Norman said he intended to raise the report at a meeting of the council on 20th October.

“This report will make concerning reading”

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said plans were in place to bring the force up to standard.