A Lichfield councillor says an update by the new Chancellor last week has not eased the “deep concern” he has for residents facing a cost of living crisis.

Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed he would remove the levy on health and social care as well as cancelling the rise in National Insurance payments as part of a raft of changes.

But Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said local people would still face a tough winter as the cost of living crisis continues.

“Cuts in income tax will not provide significant help to the pensioners or others on low incomes in my ward. “The cancellation of the rise in National Insurance along with the scrapping of the social care levy simply means the state of the public services we all rely on is going backwards. “On top of that, the Conservatives have removed the cap on bankers’ bonuses – these measures are immoral and cruel at a time of a cost of living crisis and will impact my residents severely. “Many residents in my ward are having to make decisions between heating and eating.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said the Conservatives had misjudged the mood of the nation.