A Lichfield councillor says an update by the new Chancellor last week has not eased the “deep concern” he has for residents facing a cost of living crisis.
Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed he would remove the levy on health and social care as well as cancelling the rise in National Insurance payments as part of a raft of changes.
But Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said local people would still face a tough winter as the cost of living crisis continues.
“Cuts in income tax will not provide significant help to the pensioners or others on low incomes in my ward.
“The cancellation of the rise in National Insurance along with the scrapping of the social care levy simply means the state of the public services we all rely on is going backwards.
“On top of that, the Conservatives have removed the cap on bankers’ bonuses – these measures are immoral and cruel at a time of a cost of living crisis and will impact my residents severely.
“Many residents in my ward are having to make decisions between heating and eating.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Ray said the Conservatives had misjudged the mood of the nation.
“For most people I talk to who are on comfortable incomes, their priority is not tax cuts but improving our decaying schools, NHS and other public services.
“We, as Liberal Democrats, believe in the value to our community of good public services and we do not hide from the fact that this would involve higher tax from higher earners and companies – we would also impose a windfall tax on the energy companies. That is just fair and plain common sense.
“Unfortunately the Conservative Government does not believe in community and investing in our public services.
“We need a fundamental change of direction in our country. We will all have a chance to vote for that at the next General Election, which just cannot come soon enough.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
