Lichfield RUFC were given a harsh reminder of the standards in the Regional 1 Midlands after a 51-14 home defeat against Syston.

Having finished third last season, the visitors showed superiority in offensive and defensive areas for the majority of the encounter.

While Lichfield were able to field a more settled side on paper, there were still early season cracks appearing from the second minute when Syston’s right wing flew through a huge gap in the outside channel and was able to give his fellow winger the easiest of tries.

They repeated the same well-rehearsed move two more times and could have scored on both occasions but were let down by poor finishing.

The Myrtle Greens responded well with some decent possession and territorial gains.

From a line out peel, the ball went blind and David Mott squeezed in the corner, with Dave Lote converting.

A lead was good news, but it only lasted five minutes. Full back Nockles stroked over an easy penalty.

Almost immediately, Syston attacked through the backs and forwards at pace and they were able to fall over the line for a try of simple efficiency. Nockles converted and then added a try after a smart box kick found no one at home. Again the conversion was good.

Lichfield were now being thoroughly examined, but escaped defensive duties when a penalty was reversed in their favour. This time it was Mott who did well gathering another box kick, and putting Ben Meads over for a maiden senior try. Kai Lucas-Dumolo, on for the injured Lote, added the extras to make it 22-10 at half time.

Straight after the break, the Myrtle Greens had their best attacking move with Freddie Wilson prominent, but they weren’t able to beat the covering defence in the right corner. Syston moved steadily downfield from the line out and replacement full back Rhys Jones added another clever, yet straightforward try.

The game was put to bed shortly afterwards as Ross Bourgoine scored a deserved try.

Syston’s grip on the encounter tightened more and more – whether they had the ball or with their suffocating defence – which just drew more and more errors from Lichfield. Their reward was a further three tries from Reid and a slightly dubious penalty try, with Nunney adding a conversion to ensure they took over as league leaders with Burton losing at home to Bridgnorth.

Lichfield will hope for better in their next encounters when they take on sides below them in the league in their next three outings, starting with a trip to Nuneaton on Saturday (1st October).

Other results saw the seconds beaten by Syston 17-53, while the thirds lost a local derby against Whittington 13-7.