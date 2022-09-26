A Lichfield school is hosting an open evening for prospective students.

The Friary School will welcome current primary school Year 6 pupils for the event at 6pm on 4th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Our headteacher will welcome you all and tell you a little bit about our school and our vision. There will be repeated presentations so if you arrive a little later you will still have the opportunity to hear about the school.

“People will also be able to walk around our school and visit our different subject areas. Each subject will be providing demonstrations of learning opportunities and activities to try.

“Teachers will be available to answer any questions.”

The Friary School spokesperson