A group of walkers have stepped out to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The Lichfield and District Ramblers group was founded in 1972 and is now part of the national Ramblers walking charity.

Members past and present ame together for a short walk around Hints to mark the milestone, followed by a buffet at the Red Lion in Hopwas where a display of memorabilia and photographs was on display.

Chairman Tony Grady told the gathering how over the past 50 years members had climbed major peaks across the country.

John Walters, who has been a member of the group since 1988 was also invited to cut a special anniversary cake.

The Lichfield and District Ramblers currently has 120 members who organise group walks ranging from seven to ten miles on most Sundays.

For more details, visit the group’s website.