A show at the Lichfield Garrick will celebrate the work of songstress Carole King.

Carole: The Music of Carole King will be on the city stage on 8th October.

A spokesperson said:

“With a cast of the UK’s finest singers, dancers and musicians this wonderful homage takes you on an incredible journey through the music that defined an era. “The incredibly talented cast will not only have you dancing in the aisles but will bring you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28.50 and can be booked online.