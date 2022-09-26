A motoring group is offering young drivers in Lichfield a chance to improve their skills.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists is offering the programme to qualified drivers.

The advanced car driving course is usually £175, but the group is now offering it for £100 – and motorists can get their money back if they can pass the advanced driving test within a year.

Chairman Grahame Ottewell said:

“Lichfield Advanced Motorists have a few special offer advanced car driving courses

available for young drivers aged between 17 and 26 who either live in the

Lichfield area or live in our group area of Staffordshire. “The advanced course costs £175. If the young driver pays £100 for the

course then our group will pay the other £75 – pass within a year and they will get

their £100 back. “Participants need to use their own car for practice drives.” Grahame Ottewell, Lichfield Advanced Motorists

Lichfield Advanced Motorists meet at Fradley Village Hall on the last Sunday of the month, and at the same venue on the second Wednesday of the month.



For more information on the courses email lichfieldadvancedmotorists@gmail.com.