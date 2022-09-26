More than 10,000 cigarette ends have been cleaned up from streets in Lichfield by local volunteers.
Members of the Lichfield Litter Legends group were taking part in a national Blitz The Butt initiative.
The scheme asked volunteers to help clear discarded cigarette ends and count how many they collected in a week.
A spokesperson told Lichfield Live:
“During the week we managed to collect a massive 10,458 cigarette butts from streets, parks, outside school gates and car parks in Lichfield.
“Along with our regular litter picks we obviously also pick up cigarette butts, but tend to ignore some as they are such a pain to pick up.
“However, last week there was a concentrated effort to put the spotlight on this particular problem.
“Filter cigarette butts contain a certain amount of plastic and can take up to 25 years to degrade, so are a real menace to our environment.”Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson
