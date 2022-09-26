People are being warned of scammers trying to take advantage of fears over rising energy bills.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team said reports had been made of criminals pretending to be from regulator Ofgem and promising a rebate on their bills.

The phoney email invites people to click on a web link where they are asked to enter their personal information and bank account details.

More than 1,500 reports of the scam have been received.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We know that the rising cost of living is putting extra pressures on many residents and sadly we are seeing criminals trying to exploit this situation. “In this latest scam, criminals claiming to be from Ofgem lure people in with the offer of a rebate worth hundreds of pounds on their energy bills. “It can look tempting and the emails can be very convincing but please be careful. Remember, any kind of unsolicited approach whether via email, text or even on the doorstep should start to ring alarm bells. “Getting caught up in a scam can be incredibly stressful and in the worst cases leave you badly out of pocket, so it’s vital we protect ourselves. “If you are struggling with your energy bills, please seek advice from your energy supplier or a financial service. “Getting help early can make a big difference, which is why we are helping people find information, advice and support to help them manage those cost of living pressures.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

More details on how to spot and avoid scams are available online.