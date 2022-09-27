The Bishop of Lichfield has appointed his new chaplain.

The Revd Treena Larkin will take n the role in December having served as a curate in the parish of Penn Fields for three and a half years.

She will take over from current Bishop’s Chaplain Rebecca Lloyd who is leaving to take on a new post at Gloucester Cathedral.

The Bishop’s Chaplain plays a key pastoral and administrative role for the diocesan Bishop including prayer, advising on policy and process, organising events and providing hospitality to guests.

The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield, said:

“I am very glad to be able to welcome Treena as my new chaplain. “It is great to be able to appoint someone who is already familiar with the diocese and has played an active role in local parish ministry. “I am looking forward to working more closely with her in this new role which is an important part of the life and mission of the diocese.” The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

The former physiotherapist was also elected to serve on the Church of England’s General Synod a year ago and is also heavily involved in the diocese’s UK Minority Ethnic clergy network.

