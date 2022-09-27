Junior rugby players in Lichfield are celebrating their recent successes.

The female youth section have seen numbers boosted in recent weeks thanks to free open training sessions and the creation of player pathway links with Leicester Tigers.

Results are also coming on the field with the junior sides linking up with Stafford for fixtures – a move which saw the under 12 players help secure a 50-0 over Tamworth, while the under 14 side also triumphed 30-20 against the same opponents.

The girls teams train on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and on Sundays from 10.30am to midday at Lichfield RUFC’s Cooke Fields home.

For more information visit the club website.