Lichfield City will look to bounce back from their FA Vase disappointment when they entertain Uttoxeter Town.

Ivor Green’s men will be back in Midland Football League Premier Division action tomorrow (28th September) after a disappointing loss to Worcester City over the weekend.

City remain unbeaten in their five league fixtures so far this campaign to sit on 13 points, while Uttoxeter have picked up just five points from their opening eight encounters.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow is at 7.45pm.