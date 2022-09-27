A report has recommended a verge in Lichfield continues to be part of neighbouring gardens.

Planning permission has been sought to retain the an area of “scrubland” off St Catherines Road within rear gardens of properties on Giles Road.

The proposals were called in for a discussion at a meeting of Lichfield District Council by Cllr Colin Ball, Labour representative for Curborough ward.

Concerns had been raised over the loss of “a mature bramble hedge”.

But a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has said the new fence extending two metres beyond the boundary should be permitted to stay in place.

“Neighbours contended the submitted description of the site as ‘scrubland’ was incorrect and that the site was actually well maintained, containing blackberry bushes. However, the area was not known to support any species or habitat that has special conservation status or ecological value. “In respect to the assertion that if permission was granted it would set a precedent for future development, officers advise that as the application is policy compliant and acceptable in planning terms it is not considered that the precedent argument is material in this case. “It is considered that the development would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the area, the amenity of neighbouring properties or biodiversity.” Planning report

The recommendations will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on 3rd October.