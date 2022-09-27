People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered support to help them quit smoking.

It comes ahead of the Stoptober campaign which encourages residents to ditch the habit during October.

Staffordshire County Council’s public health team and Everyone Health Staffordshire are reminding people about the help available during this period, including free support sessions for those aged over 40.

Advice is also available on managing cravings, while free medication is also available.

Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said:

“We know that quitting smoking isn’t easy but with the right support and encouragement it can be done. “Stoptober is when we encourage smokers to join thousands of people to make a quit attempt and try to sustain it for 28 days. “We know from research that people who give up for the four week period are five times more likely to quit for good. “Quitting smoking is not only good for your health and the people around you but it’s also good for your wallet and could save you thousands of pounds a year.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

Last year, Everyone Health Staffordshire helped over 1,200 people to make a quit attempt.

Chris Speed, from Everyone Health Staffordshire, said:

“Our service is designed to help people quit smoking for good, not just in the short term. “We offer free, one-to-one telephone support and virtual appointments, which are tailored for each individual aged 40 and over. We can advise on choosing a suitable stop smoking medication and how to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms. “All stop smoking medication that we provide is also free of charge, so it’s a great opportunity to try and quit.” Chris Speed, Everyone Health Staffordshire

People can find out more about the support on the Everyone Health Staffordshire website.