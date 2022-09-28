Bikers heading for the annual Ride to the Wall event have been told they can travel for free on the M6 Toll.

The event on Saturday (1st October) will see around 2,000 riders from across the country heading for the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

The charity gathering sees riders attend the Armed Forces Memorial for a service to raise money for the UK’s centre for remembrance.

Sarah Loizou, from M6 Toll operator Midland Expressway Ltd, said free usage of the road would be offered once again.

“This is the 15th anniversary of Ride to the Wall, and we are proud to have supported the event every year. “We’re honoured to provide free passage to the participating riders travelling with the official groups on their inbound journey to the National Memorial Arboretum, enabling them to save in excess of £5,000 in toll costs.” Sarah Loizou, Midland Expressway Ltd

Riders will set off from 11 different starting points across the Midlands before assembling at the 150 acre site.

Registered riders are expected to travel in official groups, accompanied by volunteer marshals, along the M6 Toll and through plazas T5 at Shenstone and T6 at Burntwood between 10am and 11am.

The wide load lanes on the far left will show a green arrow to allow the Ride to the Wall participants to flow freely through.

Organisers are asking riders not to exit at T4 Weeford in a bid to avoid congestion in the area.

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said: