Bikers heading for the annual Ride to the Wall event have been told they can travel for free on the M6 Toll.
The event on Saturday (1st October) will see around 2,000 riders from across the country heading for the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.
The charity gathering sees riders attend the Armed Forces Memorial for a service to raise money for the UK’s centre for remembrance.
Sarah Loizou, from M6 Toll operator Midland Expressway Ltd, said free usage of the road would be offered once again.
“This is the 15th anniversary of Ride to the Wall, and we are proud to have supported the event every year.
“We’re honoured to provide free passage to the participating riders travelling with the official groups on their inbound journey to the National Memorial Arboretum, enabling them to save in excess of £5,000 in toll costs.”Sarah Loizou, Midland Expressway Ltd
Riders will set off from 11 different starting points across the Midlands before assembling at the 150 acre site.
Registered riders are expected to travel in official groups, accompanied by volunteer marshals, along the M6 Toll and through plazas T5 at Shenstone and T6 at Burntwood between 10am and 11am.
The wide load lanes on the far left will show a green arrow to allow the Ride to the Wall participants to flow freely through.
Organisers are asking riders not to exit at T4 Weeford in a bid to avoid congestion in the area.
Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said:
“We are back for the 15th anniversary of Ride to the Wall, which is an amazing achievement and credit must go to all those behind the scenes who work tirelessly throughout the year to allow us all to come together as a family for a service of remembrance.
“We continue to be so grateful for the support of M6toll in making this route affordable for all the bikers taking part.
“We have more than 7,000 registrations for this year’s event and a team of volunteer marshals on hand to ensure a smooth and successful Ride to the Wall 2022.
“We are asking all participants to familiarise themselves with the routes and follow instructions from our marshals to ensure everyone arrives on time and safely.”Martin Dickinson, Ride to the Wall
