A second half Cameron Dunn goal was enough to earn all three points for Lichfield City against Uttoxeter Town.

The result means Ivor Green’s men remain unbeaten in the Midland Football League Premier Division this season.

City’s hopes for the evening were boosted when Uttoxeter were reduced to ten men in the first half when Evan Richardson saw red after bringing down Ethan Muckley as he headed for goal.

Visiting keeper Jack Tolley saved with his legs to deny Sam Fitzgerald as Lichfield looked to make their numerical advantage count.

The breakthrough eventually came ten minutes into the second half when Dunn brought the ball down on his chest before lashing a volley past Tolley.

Despite being a man light Uttoxeter sought to find a way back into the game and saw a header saved by Lichfield stopper James Beeson.

Luke Childs went close to making it 2-0 when he fired a shot against the post, while Muckley was also denied by Tolley.

The woodwork again came to Uttoxeter’s rescue, this time preventing Keen from netting from a Max Dixon cross.

There was a late scare for Lichfield though as a free header went wide of Beeson’s goal.