Campaigners in Lichfield are preparing to protest about the cost of living crisis.
Organisers say an Enough is Enough gathering will be held in the city this weekend.
The event will take place at Speakers’ Corner from 10am on Saturday (1st October).
A spokesperson said:
“This is a static, silent protest so please make placards loud but polite.”
The Enough is Enough group is hosting a series of events across the country on 1st October to call for action on the rising cost of living.
In a statement on the movement’s website said people power was now needed.
“We were founded by trade unions and community organisations determined to push back against the misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite.
“We can’t rely on the establishment to solve our problems. It’s up to us in every workplace and every community.”
