Lichfield Foodbank has been boosted by a £1,500 donation from a housebuilder.
Barratt Homes handed over the money from the company’s charitable foundation.
It comes after the food bank reported an 80% increase in usage over the past year – and amid fears that number could continue to soar due to the cost of living crisis.
Jane Hare, secretary at Lichfield Foodbank, said:
“Our aim is that no-one in the area is to go hungry and, in the longer term, making Lichfield a city without the need for a foodbank.
“There are collection points throughout the city and surrounding areas, and we hold collections at local supermarkets.
“We also receive generous donations throughout the year with special efforts for Harvest and Christmas.
“The foodbank is run entirely by volunteers who look after clients in the foodbank centres, including preparing and handing out bags of food geared to the size of the family and also some vouchers for fresh bread, fruit and vegetables.
“They also work in the warehouse, drive goods between collection points and the warehouse, deliver to the distribution centres, and also look after the governance and administration involved in running our complex organisation efficiently.”Jane Hare, Lichfield Foodbank
The foodbank has distribution centres at Curborough Community Centre on Reynolds Close, Life Church in Netherstowe, and Wade Street Church in Lichfield.
“We are very grateful to Barratt Homes for the donation.
“We are now routinely feeding between 150 and 200 clients each week and we will use the donation to ensure that we can continue to provide food for all who come to us needing it.”Jane Hare, Lichfield Foodbank
For more details on donating or volunteering visit www.lichfield.foodbank.org.uk.
Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:
“Lichfield Foodbank is doing a fantastic job in providing for the local community in such stressful and uncertain times and we’re delighted that we have been able to help them.
“We implore all who are able to offer their support, whether through donations or giving up time to perform some volunteer work.”Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes
