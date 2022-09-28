Lichfield Foodbank has been boosted by a £1,500 donation from a housebuilder.

Barratt Homes handed over the money from the company’s charitable foundation.

It comes after the food bank reported an 80% increase in usage over the past year – and amid fears that number could continue to soar due to the cost of living crisis.

Jane Hare, secretary at Lichfield Foodbank, said:

“Our aim is that no-one in the area is to go hungry and, in the longer term, making Lichfield a city without the need for a foodbank.

“There are collection points throughout the city and surrounding areas, and we hold collections at local supermarkets.

“We also receive generous donations throughout the year with special efforts for Harvest and Christmas.

“The foodbank is run entirely by volunteers who look after clients in the foodbank centres, including preparing and handing out bags of food geared to the size of the family and also some vouchers for fresh bread, fruit and vegetables.

“They also work in the warehouse, drive goods between collection points and the warehouse, deliver to the distribution centres, and also look after the governance and administration involved in running our complex organisation efficiently.”

