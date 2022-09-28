The unique sounds of The Budapest Cafe Orchestra are coming to Lichfield.

The group will bring everything from Jewish melodies to exuberant Romanian dances to the stage when they perform at The Hub at St Mary’s on 14th October.

Established in 2009 by British composer and violinist Christian Garrick, The Budapest Cafe Orchestra have won legions of fans thanks to their music from across the Balkans.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Gypsy jazz is really popular right now and these guys are top-notch performers. “They have played live on BBC Radio 3 on multiple occasions and it’s very exciting that they will be performing at The Hub as part of our autumn programme. “Grab your tickets for a fabulous evening of entertainment and superb musicianship.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online.