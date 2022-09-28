Passengers travelling by train in Lichfield are being warned of disruption as the latest round of rail strikes take place.

Workers will walk out on three days in October as industrial action continues.

The strikes mean no West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern Railway services operating on any routes, including the cross city line and West Coast Main Line, on Saturday (1st October) or next Wednesday (5th October).

The operators said a reduced service between 7.30am and 6.30pm would be in place on the between Lichfield and Burntwood on 8th October, but their trains will run on the West Coast Main Line through Lichfield Trent Valley on that date.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both operators, said:

“It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys will continue to be affected on three more days of industrial action in October. “Customers holding purchased tickets can travel on alternative days or they will be entitled to a refund.” Jonny Wiseman

Passengers are advised that there will also be disruption on the days following the strikes due to trains being in the wrong locations.