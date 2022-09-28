New dates have been confirmed for people in Lichfield and Burntwood to meet the area’s policing commander.

Original walk and talk sessions were cancelled due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But Chief Inspector Paul Cooke will now be meeting local people on new dates for walk and talk sessions:

3rd October, 10am to 11am – Lichfield city centre

5th October, 10am to 11am – Boley Park

5th October, 10am to 11am – Armitage

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said people would need to rebook for the new slots via the links above.

Drop-in question and answers sessions will also be taking place at Burntwood Leisure Centre from 2pm to 3pm on 5th October, and Thomas Spencer Hall in Whittington from 2pm to 3pm the following day.

A separate online question and answer session is also taking place at 7pm on 17th October.