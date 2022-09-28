People caring for children under private fostering arrangements are being urged to make sure they inform Staffordshire County Council.

The plea is being made during Private Fostering Week, which runs until 30th September.

Such arrangements are where a child under 16 – or under 18 if they have a disability – is cared for by someone who is not their birth parent or a close relative such as a grandparent, brother or sister.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s important that the council knows about any arrangements where people are looking after someone else’s children. “Once we know about any arrangements, our teams can carry out their legal duty to ensure that the child is safe and well looked after. “At the same time, teams will also make sure that private foster carers themselves are supported appropriately, by organising regular visits and offering advice and support.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

More information is available at www.fosterforstaffordshire.co.uk/privatefostering or by calling 0300 111 8007.