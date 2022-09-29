Plans for how more than £3.2million of funding will be used to support projects such as the creation of a cinema in Lichfield and a community hub in Burntwood will be discussed by councillors next week.

Lichfield District Council has been allocated the money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

A report to a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee said the funding was expected over the next three years, with an initial payment of £398,703 followed by £797,405 in 2023-24 and £2,089,202 in the the following financial year.

Twelve projects have been earmarked to make use of the funding, including the development of a new cinema in the former Debenhams store in Lichfield city centre and the creation of a community hub in Burntwood.

Other projects include funding for high street initiatives, incubator spaces and marketing of the district.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) will replace European Structural and Investment Funds with the objective of levelling up and creating opportunities for people and place across the UK. “Places will be empowered to identify and build on their own strengths and needs at a local level, focused on pride in place and increasing life chances. “The council has prioritised projects that align with the investment priorities outlined in the UKSPF’s prospectus and are seen as priorities in the council’s strategic documents.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee

Alongside the £250,000 earmarked for the Burntwood Community Hub and the £400,000 to redevelop the former Debenhams cinema, £90,000 has been earmarked for the Us Girls programme in a bid to increase the participation in sport and physical activity by young women.

A further £60,000 will fund the Play Streets initiative which looks to allow community-led short road closures in order to create safe spaces for children to play outdoors.

There will also be a focus on improving links with some areas, with the Transport Assistance plans being earmarked for £320,000 of the money. The report said:

“The project is to provide public transport assistance on routes to Burntwood Business Park and Fradley Park for residents to be able to attend employment opportunities on these sites and assist with local business growth at major employers located on these sites.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee

The report will be discussed at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting at Lichfield District Council on 4th October.