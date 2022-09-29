A new artistic director has been appointed by the Lichfield Garrick.

Daniel Buckroyd, who has held a similar post with Exeter Northcott Theatre since 2018, will take up the role later this year.

He has also previously led Colchester Mercury Theatre and New Perspectives Theatre Company.

Daniel said:

“Through its first 20 years, the Lichfield Garrick has established itself as one of the leading venues serving audiences in the West Midlands, with its mix of the very best touring performances and brilliant home grown shows. “I’m now thrilled to be joining the Lichfield Garrick team as they embark on the next stage of that journey, and am looking forward to reaching out to even bigger and more diverse audiences, nurturing local creative talent, and putting production back at the heart of the theatre’s offer.” Daniel Buckroyd

His time at the Exeter Northcott Theatre also saw him take on the CEO role at the venue.

Mark Wright, the Lichfield Garrick’s chair of trustees, said: