A new artistic director has been appointed by the Lichfield Garrick.
Daniel Buckroyd, who has held a similar post with Exeter Northcott Theatre since 2018, will take up the role later this year.
He has also previously led Colchester Mercury Theatre and New Perspectives Theatre Company.
Daniel said:
“Through its first 20 years, the Lichfield Garrick has established itself as one of the leading venues serving audiences in the West Midlands, with its mix of the very best touring performances and brilliant home grown shows.
“I’m now thrilled to be joining the Lichfield Garrick team as they embark on the next stage of that journey, and am looking forward to reaching out to even bigger and more diverse audiences, nurturing local creative talent, and putting production back at the heart of the theatre’s offer.”Daniel Buckroyd
His time at the Exeter Northcott Theatre also saw him take on the CEO role at the venue.
Mark Wright, the Lichfield Garrick’s chair of trustees, said:
“We are delighted that Daniel will be joining us at the end of the year and leading Lichfield Garrick as it embarks on the next chapter of its evolution.
“Daniel brings the experience, creativity, and vision we need to progress Lichfield Garrick’s future and deepen our levels of engagement with the community.”Mark Wright
Welcome to your new job Daniel and good luck!
Big job in sorting out The Garrick – which is shadow of its former self. If he can get the programming that Exeter get, it could be great for Lichfield Theatre patrons.
