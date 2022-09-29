The head of a Lichfield legal firm is to lend his expertise to the next generation of budding lawyers.
Mark Adcock, senior director at Adcocks Solicitors has been appointed as a visiting lecturer at the Birmingham University of Law.
The grandson of the 112-year-old firm’s founder, Mark said he was looking forward to combining his new role with his existing commitments at the city business.
“I’m very pleased to accept this appointment and I feel incredibly honoured to have such a great opportunity to be able to help budding young law students achieve their objectives as practising lawyers.
“Adcocks has helped to nurture around 750 law careers in its long 112-year history and it’s wonderful to be given the chance to do that at university level now too.
“I’m very much looking forward to starting this new chapter as a part-time lecturer in law.”Mark Adcock
