A new coffee shop will open in Lichfield this week, bosses have confirmed.
The Starbucks outlet in the Three Spires Shopping Centre will serve the first customers tomorrow (30th September).
The new shop has created 15 new jobs and will serve a range of food and drink.
The store’s manager, Chloe Davies, said:
“We are excited to open our new store in Lichfield and look forward to welcoming the local community.
“To celebrate, we will be distributing vouchers in the local area and the mayor, Cllr Jamie Checkland, will host a ribbon cutting at 10am.”Chloe Davies, Starbucks
