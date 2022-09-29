An opening evening will take place for prospective pupils at a new £7million Lichfield primary school.

The Anna Seward Primary School, which is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, is due to open in September 2023 as part of the new Deanslade Park development off Falkland Road.

An information event will be held at Lichfield Guildhall for families to meet the school’s headteacher.

Richard Gill CBE, the CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said:

“There has been a clear need for increased education facilities in Lichfield and it’s an honour to have been chosen as the sponsor for such an important school. “Our partnership family will reach a significant milestone when Anna Seward Primary opens its doors as our number of schools will then stand at 20. “As our multi-academy trust continues to grow, so does our reputation for delivering excellence in education.” Richard Gill CBE

Construction is currently taking place at the site ahead of the opening next year..

Helen Hastilow, executive headteacher at the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said the new school’s name had been chosen as a nod to a key figure in Lichfield’s past.

“A romantic poet and early environmentalist, Anna Seward was known as the ‘Swan of Lichfield’. She was an important local figure who has been remembered through history for her commitment to reading, writing and equality. “Buried at Lichfield Cathedral, she is synonymous with the city and surrounding area.” Helen Hastilow

Nursery and reception places will be offered in the school’s first year of opening. After this, classes will be added annually until a maximum of 210 full-time pupils are accommodated by 2029.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, said:

“This latest school is being built to accommodate increased demand for school places in the Lichfield area and forms part of countywide plans to build more schools in response to local housing developments. “Getting the opportunity to attend a brand-new school is an exciting prospect and I am sure many parents will want to take a look at plans for the school to see what it can offer their child.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Applications for pupil places at Anna Seward open on 1st November – details on how to apply are available . Visit online.