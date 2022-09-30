Musical duo A Different Thread are returning to Lichfield as part of the launch tour for their new album.

Call of the Road was released this month and fans will be able to hear the new songs at a show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 7th October.

Lichfield resident Robert Jackson and North Carolina’s Alicia Best originally met while busking in Ireland. They then went on to form as a duo officially after winning an open mic contest at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival in 2017.

For this show, they are joined by Mike Seal on double bass, and the folk duo Chris Elliott and Caitlin Jones on backing vocals, flutes, and fiddle.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We’re looking forward to having A Different Thread back at The Hub performing the music from their latest album. “Grab your ticket while you can for a great night of live music in Lichfield’s favourite Friday night music venue.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.