A Burntwood secondary school is inviting prospective students to an open evening.

The event, for pupils currently in primary school Year 6, will take place at Erasmus Darwin Academy from 5pm to 8pm on 6th October.

The school will also be hosting open mornings from 9am to 10.30am from 11th to 13h October.

More details about the sessions are available on the Erasmus Darwin Academy website.