Chasetown’s FA Cup adventure continues this weekend when they head to Cambridgeshire to face St Ives Town.

The Scholars will have their sights firmly set on another money-spinning run in the competition as they go into the third round of qualifying tomorrow (1st October).

Their hosts beat Canvey Island to set up the clash, but they’ve failed to win in the league since having lost 2-1 to Redditch United and picked up a point in their latest outing as they drew 1-1 with Hitchin Town.

A win for Chasetown would spark memories of their memorable run to the third round of the FA Cup 15 years ago – the last time they went beyond this stage of the competition.