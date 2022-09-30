Burntwood residents will be able to get information and advice on issues at an advice surgery in the town.
Local Labour representatives will be at Burntwood Library from 10am to 11am tomorrow (1st October).
Cllr Steve Norman said:
“In addition to helping with any local issues the councillors will be able to provide information on the Warm Homes Discount, winter fuel payments and other benefits.”Cllr Steve Norman
Our volunteers moderated 1194 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.