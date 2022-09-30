Lichfield City will head to Racing Club Warwick as they aim to continue their unbeaten start to the Midland Football League Premier Division season.

A win against Uttoxeter Town in midweek saw Ivor Green’s men make it five victories and a draw from their opening six fixtures.

Racing Club Warwick sit tenth in the table, six places below City, having collected three wins and a draw from their opening seven games.

Kick-off tomorrow (1st October) is at 3pm.