The Lichfield Gospel Choir is getting ready to entertain audiences at their new home in the city.

The group will perform at Ss Peter and Paul Church on Dimbles Hill on 15th October.

With more than 100 members and a repertoire embracing African, gospel and soulful music, their concert will again see them led by music director Themba Mvula and assistant music director Gabriella Liandu.

A spokesperson said:

“Lichfield Gospel Choir is a captivating, joyful choir and are constantly evolving to take on new challenges, singing everything from classic American spirituals to Zulu traditional songs, Nigerian lullabies – and even Primal Scream. “Their live performances are filled with energy, happiness and generosity, and audiences regularly respond with standing ovations. “The proceeds from this concert will be shared between the charities Mercy Rescue Trust, Kenya, and Friends of the Holy Land.” Lichfield Gospel Choir spokesperson

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, costing £10, can be booked online.