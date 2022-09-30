People are being urged to only travel if “absolutely necessary” during the latest round of rail strikes.

Services in and out of Lichfield are due to be heavily disrupted in the coming days due to walkouts by unions.

No trains will run on the West Coast Main Line or Cross City Line tomorrow (1st October) or Wednesday.

On 8th October a reduced service will run on the Cross City Line between 7.30am and 6.30pm only.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s North West and Central region managing director, said:

“Despite our best efforts to compromise and find a breakthrough in talks, rail unions remain intent on continuing and coordinating their strike action. “This serves only to ensure our staff forgo even more of their pay unnecessarily, as well as causing even more disruption for our passengers and further damaging the railway’s recovery from the pandemic. “Passengers who want to travel this Saturday, and indeed next Wednesday and next Saturday, are asked only to do so if absolutely necessary. “Those who must travel should expect disruption and make sure they check when their last train will depart.” Time Shoveller, Network Rail

Where trains are running, those who do travel are being urged to check for updates to timetables.

Passengers are also advised that there is likely to be some disruption in the early morning of the day after each strike.

Details on which services are running are available at www.nationalrail.co.uk.