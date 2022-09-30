A workshop in Shenstone will offer advice on getting gardens looking their best this autumn.

The Grow How session will be held at Dobbies garden centre at 10.30am tomorrow (1st October).

It will give seasonal tips on picking the perfect plants to create an instant colour display.

There Willa also be advice on how to plan ahead by preparing spring bulbs ready for next year.

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies, said:

“Autumn is one of our favourite seasons of the year at Dobbies and it’s a prime time for gardening. “Not only can you add bursts of colour to brighten your garden, but it’s also a great chance to get ahead and prepare for spring. “We’re committed to sustainable gardening, and we hope our free autumn gardening Grow How session will not only inspire Shenstone gardeners to carry on with their efforts as the season changes, but also encourage more people to take up gardening for a blooming 2023.” Marcus Eyles, Dobbies

For more details visit events.dobbies.com.